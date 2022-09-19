Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Your Holiday Marketing In Order

Vertz Marketing
The kids are back in school, the leaves are starting to change and we’re seeing pumpkin spice everything at coffee shops and in the stores. This means one thing… Christmas is just 13 weeks away! A lot of businesses do a large amount of their yearly business between now and the end of the year. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, joins us to share great tips to get ahead of the competition and maximize your business. Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. Just go to VertzMarketing.com/Checkup
Posted at 4:31 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 17:31:20-04

The kids are back in school, the leaves are starting to change and we’re seeing pumpkin spice everything at coffee shops and in the stores. This means one thing… Christmas is just 13 weeks away! A lot of businesses do a large amount of their yearly business between now and the end of the year. Tim Vertz, President of Vertz Marketing, joins us to share great tips to get ahead of the competition and maximize your business.

Contact Vertz Marketing for a FREE marketing checkup and they can review your current marketing strategies and help you come up with a great plan to grow your business. Just go to VertzMarketing.com/Checkup

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes