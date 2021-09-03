Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Your Free Drink!

Pick up AHA Sparkling Water Today
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:31:24-04

Looking for a drink to cool off from the summer heat? AHA! AHA sparkling water is the perfect drink to keep you refreshed. Everyone in Milwaukee will have the opportunity to try AHA for FREE if you head to the store before Labor Day! The steps are simple: purchase a 16 oz. Can of AHA at any grocery or convenience store, go to Facebook.com/drinkaha and share your receipt to have your refreshing AHA fully paid for.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019