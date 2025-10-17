Get Some Inspiration from This Home Improvement Show

President and co-owner of MKE Design Build, Tom Gies, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the upcoming home improvement show.

The upcoming NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show is an easy way to connect with qualified resources who can provide insight and advice and get the job done right. Approximately 100 NARI Milwaukee members will be exhibiting and on hand to answer questions, make recommendations, and provide guidance, solutions, and creative suggestions.

This year, the final show on Sunday will host two hours (3-5 pm) with free admission, a fun opportunity for non-football fans or those who want to see the show before it closes.

Tickets are $8 when you purchase in advance online or if you are over 60 years old at the door. Free admission for children age 17 and younger, veterans, active-duty military, first responders and medical personnel. You must show ID at the door.

NARI Milwaukee Home & Remodeling Show Details:

$10 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available

Fri., Oct. 17, Noon – 8 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 18, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 19, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Visit the NARI Milwaukee Show or call 414-771-4071 for more information, or to receive a free copy of “Renovate,” NARI’s consumer magazine and membership directory.