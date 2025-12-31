Get Ready for the New Year's Eve Cheese Drop

Author and Speaker, Laura Schwartz, joins us on The Morning Blend to share her tips and what she’s learned since writing “Eat, Drink & Succeed.”

Laura Schwartz, a Plymouth, Wisconsin native, became the youngest female presidential appointee, serving 8 years in the Clinton Administration and as White House Director of Events.

It’s been 15 years since publishing Eat, Drink & Succeed, and she’s traveled the globe teaching successful individuals how to increase their impact. Laura also discusses her connection to the New Year’s Eve Cheese drop in Plymouth.

Plymouth New Year's Eve Cheese Drop:

7:30 - 10:30 PM

Plymouth Arts Center

520 E. Mill St.

Plymouth, WI

