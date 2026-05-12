Get Ready for a Cool HAWS Summer

The HAWS Schallock Center for Animals is the place to be this summer! They have GOAT YOGA and Tales by the Fire Family Fun. Kids can also sigh up for camp sessions like Language of Horses and Animal Heroes! Devon Magdic and Alexis Kosinski joins us to talk about all the events.

If you want to learn more or sign up go to Hawspets.org to explore all the HAWS' Summer fun.