Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Ready for 2022

with a Global Trendspotter
Posted at 9:56 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:56:08-05

Change is in the air, most importantly in the work place. Respected Trend-spotter, Marian Salzman, gives her forecast for 2022. New Technologies will continue to evolve. An upside is more emphasis on family.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019