Get Involved in the Green & Healthy Schools Initiative

There is an opportunity to connect with the Milwaukee area’s growing movement for sustainable and healthy schools, the 2026 Green & Healthy Schools Conference! The program manager and operations manager are talking about how the conference brings together educators, community partners, and advocates working to create better learning environments for students and communities across the region. If you want to hear local school success stories, connect with curriculum and funding resources

General registration is $60 per person, sign up at 2026 Green & Healthy Schools Conference — Green Schools Consortium of Milwaukee