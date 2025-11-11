Get in the Holiday Spirit with HAWS

‘Tis the season for giving, hosting, celebrating, and thanking. At HAWS they are thankful for the community, and love when they are involved in our mission!

The Mobile Adoption/Outreach team joins us today to talk about the importance of holiday events and how to find a pet for your family. Carrie S. from HAWS Mobile/Outreach team and Johanna Schmanski gives ideas for ways to show holiday spirit and help animals, too.

For more on holiday drives, adoptable pets, and more, send an email to carrie@hawspets.org