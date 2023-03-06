Get Help With Grocery Shopping

How many times did you have to plan your daily or weekend activities around grocery shopping? Today, trend expert, Milly Almodovar joins us with tips on getting your shopping done without pausing your active lifestyle. DoorDash is helping make on-demand grocery delivery easier.
Posted at 10:57 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 11:57:17-05
How many times did you have to plan your daily or weekend activities around grocery shopping? Today, trend expert, Milly Almodovar joins us with tips on getting your shopping done without pausing your active lifestyle. DoorDash is helping make on-demand grocery delivery easier.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.