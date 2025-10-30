Get Ahead on Gifts with This Holiday Shopping Experience

Director of Enrollment Management, Claudia Fritz, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the annual USM Parents’ Association fundraising event.

The annual fundraiser is in its 49th year and is predominantly driven by volunteers. This event is not only a fundraiser, but a school community builder through its transformation of the University School of Milwaukee gymnasium into a shopping destination. There is a wide range of both local and national vendors participating this year, ensuring everyone will be able to find gifts for the holidays. Food will also be available for purchase during the event, with a Sendiks Pop-Up Cafe with a variety of options.

This year, admission is cashless, but vendors accept various forms of payment.

Holiday Shops Event details:

Open to the public, $10 cashless admission

Today, 9:30 AM - 6 PM

Friday, 9:30 AM - 6 PM

Saturday, 9 AM - 1 PM

2100 W. Fairy Chasm Rd.,

Milwaukee

For more information, visit USM Holiday Shops

