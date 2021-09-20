Get Ahead of the Competition

Watch
Posted at 10:41 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:41:00-04

Christmas is just 13 weeks away—where did the time go?! Many businesses do a large amount of their yearly business between now and the end of the year. Vertz Marketing wants to help you start planning now with a few tips and tricks. President Tim Vertz is here to share how you can take advantage of what your competitors aren’t doing to end the year strong!

Contact Vertz Marketing for a free marketing check-up, where you can have your current strategies reviewed. Go to VertzMarketing.com/checkup or call 262-910-4125 for more information. They also have offices in Mequon and downtown Milwaukee.

