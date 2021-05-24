Watch
Get a Fresh Look for Summer!

With Forward Healthy Lifestyles & MediSpa
Posted at 10:10 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:10:22-04

Summer is officially here, and Forward Healthy Lifestyles and MediSpa can help you have a summer glow up! RN Angie Lewis and Business Development Coordinator Olivia Szozda join us today to discuss laser therapy and Platelet Rich Plasma treatments.

There's currently a Memorial Day special, extending through the month of June: 50% off all laser treatments, buy 2 get 1 PRP Hair Restoration Treatments, and a Micro-Needling with PRP treatment for $450! Call to schedule a free consultation at 262-313-8375 or visit forwardhealthylifestyles.com.

