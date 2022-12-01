German Poinsettia Party

Another family fun event at Shady Lane Greenhouse that focuses on the flower of the season, the poinsettia. See all the colors and sizes that poinsettias are available for ideas for decorating with poinsettias. Learn about the history of poinsettias and how they became so popular as the flower of Christmas. Their g scale model railroad will be running, and there will be crafts for the children. They also have multiple photo opportunities for the family. There will be food and music as well. Heidi Hornung tells us about upcoming fun!

The address is W172 N7388 Shady Lane Menomonee Falls

