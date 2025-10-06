Gather Them Home: Memorial Service Event

The Gather Them Home event was created to address the statistic that 1 in 5 Americans has cremated remains in their home. Schramka Funeral Home is offering free placement for any urn with a date of death prior to 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. On October 15th, they will be collecting the urns and hosting a memorial service at their funeral home in Brookfield.

If you have an urn you would like to be placed, please register on their website, Schramka Funeral Home, or call the funeral home at 262-432-8100

