"Gather Them Home," An Opportunity for Closure

Amanda King joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss an opportunity to give a free resting place to your loved ones, if their urn is in your home.

Schramka Funeral Home is offering free placement for any urn with a date of death prior to 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. The Funeral Home is offering this service because there are too many urns/cremated remains that do not have a dignified placement for families to visit. The placement will be held for 5 years, allowing you and your loved ones time for closure and to consider next steps.

Registration is required for the Gather Them Home service. If you wish to bring an urn without attending the service, you can do so during business hours, Monday-Friday, 8 AM - 4 PM, until October 15.

Gather Them Home:

Wednesday, October 15

Check In: 5 PM

Memorial Service: 6 PM

Reception after 6

Schramka Funeral Home in Brookfield

To register, call 262-432-8100 or visit Schramka Funeral Home for more information.

