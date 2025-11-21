Game Universe Franklin’s Grand Opening!

Jake Hyatt and Mouse Lee Sands from Game Universe join us on The Morning Blend to discuss Franklin's grand opening. Game Universe has three local game stores, where each provides community centers for those interested in gaming events. They sell a wide variety of games and gaming accessories for all your gaming needs, and have plenty of great gift options for Christmas shoppers.

Be one of the first to experience the largest play space in Southeast Wisconsin for their Grand Opening on December 6. There will be door prizes for the first 50 attendees, $1000 in giveaways at the store, free game demos, and Santa handing out prizes to kids!

For more information, visit Game Universe.