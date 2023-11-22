Funny Man Pete Lee
A Comedian Comes Home
Janesville native Pete Lee returns to the yellow couch to share some laughs. We always love having him stop by when he is in town. Pete plays Milwaukee Improv all weekend. Pete's shows are funny, but he always keeps it clean! Get your tickets at improv.com/milwaukee!
Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 11:53:45-05
