Fun Things To See and Do In Naperville, Illinois!

Named the best town to live in 2025, Naperville has tons of events and activities that you, your friends, and your family can participate in for a fun weekend getaway. Monica Conners talks through all that Naperville has to offer you this upcoming spring and summer.

In celebration of the national USA 250 Celebration, Naper Settlement is offering additional interactive exhibits featuring our nation’s history that are included in the price of admission which is very affordable ranging from $6 dollars a person to $4 for kids ages 4-12. Special discounts are available to a variety of groups. Hotels offer a variety of specials and can be found on visit www.visitnaperville.com!