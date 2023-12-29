Fun Hacks to Try!

Tyler Mader is back with some of his favorite kitchen hacks. Tyler is a trained chef and loves sharing cooking tips and tricks. The host of The Mader Menu will share how to stop water from boiling over, how to crack open eggs, shred chicken and soften butter.
Check him out on Instagram @themadermenu.
Posted at 10:10 AM, Dec 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-29 11:10:06-05
