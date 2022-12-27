Fun Cooking Hacks with Tyler Mader

Tyler Mader joins us with some fun kitchen hacks. Shredding Beats without staining your grater is his first hack. Next he'll show us how to infuse flavor into pasta. Tyler also has a cool hack to use your coffee press and watermelon! Plus a mind blowing way to prep a few chicken nuggets and how a lemon can stop you from crying over onions!
Posted at 10:08 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 11:08:41-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.