From Service to Stability: Helping Veterans Build Their Future

James Mercado joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss veterans' benefits and veteran home loans.

Veterans America is helping those who served to become homeowners and other ways of giving back to Veterans. James also details how the organization can help those actively serving the country.

Any Veteran who calls and mentions “The Morning Blend” will not pay lender closing costs. They will also cover the cost of a credit report, underwriting fee, or processing fee when working with Veterans America.

Call 262-255-2000 or visit Veterans America for more information

