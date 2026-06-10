From Service to Small Business: Helping Veterans Build Their Next Chapter

Many veterans continue serving their communities long after their military careers end, often as business owners, employers, and local leaders. Tom Meyer, Executive Vice President of Community SBA Lending at Centrust Bank, discusses why veterans are uniquely positioned for entrepreneurship and how access to capital can help turn business goals into reality.

Learn how SBA loans may help qualified veteran entrepreneurs secure funding for business acquisitions, expansion projects, equipment purchases, working capital, hiring, and more. Tom also explains the value of working with a trusted local banking partner to navigate financing options and develop a plan for long-term success.

In addition to business lending solutions, Centrust Bank offers savings tools that can help customers make the most of their money. Tom shares how certificates of deposit (CDs) provide a simple and predictable way for veterans, military families, business owners, and local savers to earn a competitive fixed rate while planning for the future.

Whether you're looking to start a business, grow an existing company, purchase a business, or simply strengthen your savings strategy, Centrust Bank is committed to helping customers move forward with confidence.

Visit https://centrustbank.com/ for more information.