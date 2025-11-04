From Private Pages to Public Healing: An Author's Mental Health Journey

Author Kimberly Conway joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss her book, My Journey to Somewhere, about her experiences with fear and anxiety.

While writing her first novel, Kimberly began to experience symptoms of anxiety, fear, and depression, leading her to journal her thoughts. It was from journaling that she realized she had just written another book. These journals became her latest: My Journey to Somewhere (Or ramblings from a chaotic mind on mental illness, fear, anxiety, and depression—you know, the fun stuff). Kimberly Conway shares tips to navigate these feelings and experiences, and insight for those with anxiety.

Kimberly Conway has two upcoming book signing events:

November 8, 2025

The Southeast Wisconsin Festival of Books,

Carroll University, Waukesha

January 6, 2026

West Allis Library Leisure Learners Program

You can find My Journey to Somewhere online, at The Book Store in Appleton, Story Keepers in West Allis, or by ordering from your local bookstore.