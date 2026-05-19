From an Awful Looking MRI to Pain Free

New You Health and Wellness introduces us to their patient Rhonda. Her MRI shows she has major rotator cuff tears, muscle loss, arthritis but she got back to cleaning, reaching overhead, sleeping comfortably, and living pain-free. After just four SoftWave treatments combined with manual therapy and stability exercises, Rhonda is now pain-free. She has regained strength, improved her mobility, and is back to doing normal activities with confidence.

Right now take advantage of a $47.00 trial offer. That is 70% off. Call to see if you qualify. The trial is used to assure you would be a good candidate for therapy.

414-299-8121

