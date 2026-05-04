Fresh Recipe for Farmers Market Season

Spring and summer mean one thing for food lovers, farmers' market season is here! Culinary expert Kristina Vänni shares her favorite tips for shopping at farmers' markets and turning peak‑season produce into a vibrant, easy meal perfect for warm weather. Kristina walks us through what she loves most about farmers market shopping, what to look for when browsing the stalls, which items are always worth grabbing, and which ones to skip.

Find Kristina's Vegetarian Summer Soup recipe here. For more information or recipes. visit Homefarm Life: Recipes from my Finnish-American Homestead | Kristina Vänni | Substack. Follow Kristina on her Instagram.