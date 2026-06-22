Fresh Picks, Simple Fixes: Easy Farmers Market Meals for Summer

Summer farmers' markets are full of fresh, colorful produce, but knowing what to do with everything once you get home can be the hard part. Meagan Gibson, Registered Dietitian and owner of Gibson Nutrition, LLC, joins us to share simple ways to turn seasonal fruits and vegetables into quick, nutritious meals, snacks, and appetizers.

From power bowls and breakfast tacos to hummus boards and fresh pasta dishes, Meagan will show how farmers market finds can make healthy eating easier, more affordable, and more enjoyable. She’ll also share smart shopping tips to help viewers choose what’s in season, reduce food waste, and use up produce before it turns into forgotten leftovers.

Gibson Nutrition, LLC was founded in 2021 and offers nutrition counseling, corporate wellness programs, classes, and community workshops focused on realistic, balanced, and sustainable healthy eating.

For more visit https://www.meagangibsonnutrition.com/