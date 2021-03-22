FREE Water Conservation Kits!

As the old saying goes, nothing lasts forever. That includes Wisconsin’s precious natural resources, like the water that helps form the thousands of lakes scattered across our state. In order to preserve what makes Wisconsin so special for generations to come, we need to work together. That’s why, in honor of World Water Day, FOCUS ON ENERGY® wants you to know about their FREE water-saving product packs.

Rachel Becker, Focus on Energy Representative joins us today to talk about the efforts we can all make to preserve our water, and how Focus on Energy is leading the initiative.

FREE water-saving packs. Each pack includes: an efficient shower head, which helps you conserve water without sacrificing water pressure and faucet aerators, designed to create a straight, evenly pressured water stream, and more, all shipped right to your door.

Visit Focus on Energy's website here to order your free pack: focusonenergymarketplace.com/free.