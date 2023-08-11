FREE event for veterans and first responders – Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret produced by Gary Sinise

(Ret.) Lt. Col. Scott Mann, Writer and Star of "Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret," joins us today to talk about his upcoming play. Scott is a former Green Beret and the New York Times best-selling author of "Operation Pineapple Express." He has partnered with Gary Sinise to get his play, "Last Out: Elegy of a Green Beret" on stages across the country in hopes of bringing healing and hope to the veteran community.

Scott wrote and stars in the play, and he and his all-veteran cast will be performing at the Skyline Music Theater September 22 (7:30 p.m.) and September 23 (2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.). The show is FREE to veterans, first responders and their families. Tickets are $25 for all others. To learn more, visit the website atLast Out Play.comand click here to get a sneak peak of behind-the-scenes.

