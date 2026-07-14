Free Downsizing Seminars Help Seniors Plan with Confidence

For more than 45 years, Bruce's Team has helped seniors and their families confidently navigate the moving and downsizing process.

In addition to specializing in senior real estate, the team hosts free educational seminars throughout Southeast Wisconsin, giving older adults practical advice, trusted resources, and expert guidance to prepare for their next chapter.

Whether you're planning a move now or simply exploring your options, Bruce's Team is here to help every step of the way.

To view upcoming seminars or schedule a free presentation for your organization, visit Bruce's Team or contact Erica Petri at 262-305-2703.