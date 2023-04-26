Jessica Luebbering from Father Gene's Help Center joins us today to tell us bout the free clothing closet for people in need in the community. Father Gene Jakubek founded the free clothing closet in 1969. The organization accepts donations of new or clean, gently used clothing for men, women and children. The organization distributes the clothing to people in need. Their mission is to provide dignity through free clothing to those in need in the Milwaukee community. They have envisioned a transformed community where all people have access to clean, dignified clothing in which they feel confident. For more information, visit online at Father Gene's Help Center.