Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Fractured Relationships: How to Know When to Mend or End

Suzette Webb
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 12:25:58-05

A 2023 study by YouGov shows that one in four people reported being estranged from a family member. As the threshold for what’s considered “offensive” today is much lower than even a generation ago, close friendships are also being impacted. It is one of the reasons that more and more relationships are escalating from fractured to estranged. Suzette Webb, the author of Blues to Blessings, is back today to share three (3) things to consider when assessing whether you should look to mend or end a strained relationship.

For more information about Suzette and her book, visit bluestoblessings.com or follow them on Instagram @bluestoblessings.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo