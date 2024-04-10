Four NEW Subway Wraps

Watch Now
Subway is elevating the wrap game with four delicious new wraps served on a new, signature lavash-style flatbread. Subway guests know they can go to Subway to get a great tasting sandwich, but now they can go to get a great tasting wrap that fills you up without slowing you down.

Here’s what you can look forward to in the four new wraps:

#42 Homestyle Chicken Salad
The new Chicken Salad is a twist on a former favorite menu item, and in this wrap comes with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions.

#45 Honey Mustard Chicken is loaded with tender, juicy rotisserie-style chicken, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, and finished off with sweet Honey Mustard sauce.

#49 Cali Caprese starts with BelGioioso® fresh mozzarella and sliced avocado, topped with lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and finished with Roasted Garlic Aioli and MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette™.

#40 Turkey, Bacon & Avocado is piled with oven-roasted turkey, crispy bacon and smashed avocado, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and Monterey cheddar cheese, all drizzled in zesty Peppercorn Ranch sauce.

