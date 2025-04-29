Just in time for Mother's Day, "FOUR MOTHERS: An Intimate Journey through the First Year of Parenthood in Four Countries" debuts on May 6, receiving a starred review in Publishers Weekly.

This captivating book by author Abigail Leonard explores how cultural and policy environments in Japan, Kenya, Finland, and the US shape motherhood experiences. Inspired by her own parenting journey in Japan, the author delves into universal motherhood themes and the potential of family-friendly policies to alleviate daily stressors for parents worldwide.

Find on Amazon or wherever books are sold!