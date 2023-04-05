Fostering The Health & Wellness of Aging Seniors

Dan Budreck and Roxanne Moreau are here today from The Waters of Pewaukee to tell us about the importance of health and well-being of seniors and how being in a senior living community may impact it. The Waters of Pewaukee is unique in the aspect of a continuum of care, meaning they provide care for all phases of senior care. From independent living to assisted there is a place for any senior. The Waters of Pewaukee will start moving residents in around April 17, so viewers are encouraged to call and schedule a tour. Be among the first 20 viewers to call and schedule a tour and upon completion of the tour you'll receive a FREE Waters Dahlia branded t-shirt. For more information, visit online at The Waters of Pewaukee.