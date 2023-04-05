Watch Now
Fostering The Health & Wellness of Aging Seniors

The Waters of Pewaukee Senior Living
Dan Budreck and Roxanne Moreau are here today from The Waters of Pewaukee to tell us about the importance of health and well-being of seniors and how being in a senior living community may impact it. The Waters of Pewaukee is unique in the aspect of a continuum of care, meaning they provide care for all phases of senior care. From independent living to assisted there is a place for any senior. The Waters of Pewaukee will start moving residents in around April 17, so viewers are encouraged to call and schedule a tour. Be among the first 20 viewers to call and schedule a tour and upon completion of the tour you'll receive a FREE Waters Dahlia branded t-shirt. For more information, visit online at The Waters of Pewaukee.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 11:42:39-04

