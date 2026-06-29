Former Packer Gilbert Brown Hosts Free Football Camp for Kids

Former Green Bay Packers player Gilbert Brown is once again giving back to the community through the Gilbert Brown All-Pro Football Camp, a free three-day football camp for kids ages 8 to 17. Presented by the Gilbert Brown Foundation, the camp will take place July 7-9 at Bradley Technology & Trade School and will be held rain or shine.

Young athletes ages 8 to 12 can attend the morning session from 8:30 a.m. to noon, while ages 13 to 17 can attend the afternoon session from 2:00 to 5:30 p.m. Participants will learn football skills, build confidence, stay active, and be inspired by positive role models. The camp is open to anyone, but all participants must register online or walk up on the first day of camp with a parent or guardian.

To learn more or register, visit GilbertBrownFoundation.org.