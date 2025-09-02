Food Author Shares a Salad Recipe You Won’t Want to Miss

Author Erika Schlick Sinclair joins us on The Morning Blend to share a salad recipe that will become your favorite, along with some other food recipes from her book Wandering Palate.

Wandering Palate, a collection of 28 days of travel-inspired healthy Paleo meals that help keep her in remission from Lyme disease and multiple autoimmune conditions. Wandering Palate has several healthy recipes to make while you have some extra time at home and are looking for simple and healthy meals to prepare.

The watermelon cucumber mint salad:

Servings: 4 Prep Time: 10-15 minutes Cook Time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

Salad

1 seedless watermelon

1 cucumber

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

Feta (optional)

Dressing

Juice of 2 limes

¼ cup finely chopped fresh mint

¼ cup olive oil (use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off) Salt, to taste

Directions

Salad

1. Peel and chop the watermelon.

2. Using a peeler, peel the cucumber lengthwise so that there are peeled strips alternating with strips of green skin. Cut in half lengthwise and slice into half moons.

3. Toss the watermelon with the cucumber in a bowl. Garnish with fresh mint and feta (optional).

Dressing

1. Squeeze the juice of the 2 limes into a bowl.

2. Add the fresh mint and olive oil, and whisk to combine. Season with salt to taste. Pour on top of the salad and serve immediately

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika’s Website, The Trail To Health, and Amazon

