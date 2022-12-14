Watch Now
Focus on What's Really Important This Holiday Season

Comfort Keepers
The holidays may be a hectic, emotionally charged time, but it is an opportunity to focus on what’s really important. This year, Comfort Keepers wants to draw special attention to the senior community – many of whom can experience a case of the “holiday blues” or social isolation during the season. For them, the holidays can be a challenging time if they can’t be with their family or physically participate in some of the traditional activities like they used to. Dr. Alexis Abramson, a Lifestyle Gerontologist, author and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers, will talk about some fun ways families can keep all the meaningful traditions, joy and memories alive for seniors - whether they will be together this season or far apart. To learn more, please visit ComfortKeepers.com
To learn more, please visit ComfortKeepers.com

