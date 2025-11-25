Fluffy, Light, Fruity, and Bright Muffins for the Holidays!

Author Erika Schlick Sinclair joins us on The Morning Blend to share a festive muffin recipe that will become your favorite, among many other food recipes from her book Wandering Palate.

Most muffins are full of sugar and carbs, which make them not ideal for starting your day, but these Cranberry Orange Muffins are grain-free and absolutely delicious! They are so light, fluffy, bright, and fruity from the orange juice and fruit.

Cranberry Orange Paleo Muffins:

Servings: 12

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Ingredients:

2 cups almond flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon cinnamon

2 tablespoon melted coconut oil or butter

3 eggs

¼ cup honey or maple syrup

½ cup milk, (coconut milk for dairy-free)

zest of 1 orange

¼ cup orange juice

1 tablespoon orange extract

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 cup fresh cranberries

½ cup pecan pieces (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350F

2. In a stand mixer or large bowl, combine the almond flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt.

3. In another large bowl, combine the butter, eggs, honey, milk, orange zest, juice, vanilla and orange extract and whisk together.

4. Add to the dry ingredients and mix until fully combined.

5. Fold in the cranberries and pecans if using. 6. Scoop the batter into lined muffin tins and bake for 20-25min until a toothpick comes out clean.

Wandering Palate is currently shipping and available on Erika’s Website, The Trail To Health, and Amazon