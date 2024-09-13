Ziba Graham Jr. grew up in a small town in southern Indiana, where his family owned a farm. After earning his MBA, he returned to manage the farm. In his mid-40s, Ziba made a bold career change, becoming a licensed marriage and family therapist. He enjoyed a rewarding second career helping couples and now continues this work through his book.
Fix Your Marriage Without Counseling: A Practical Method Men Will Appreciate
Dr. Ziba Graham
