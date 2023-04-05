Five Things YOU Can Do To Help The Planet

Janet Barthel from the Retzer Nature Center is here today to tell us about five SIMPLE things that you can do to help out the planet. From Reduce, Reuse & Recycle to cleaning up litter after yourself and others, Janet will guide us through some simple steps to make everyday Earth Day. Waukesha County Parks will be hosting several Earth Day events this month. On Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m-1 p.m., the Waukesha County Parks will be hosting a Volunteer Clean Up Workday.

For more information on these events and more, visit online at Waukesha County Parks and Land Use Events or at the Retzer Nature Center site.