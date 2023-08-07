First of Its Kind Reseach Study Helping Women with Dyspareunia

Owner of New You Health and Wellness, Stacy Roberts joins us today to talk about a new first of its kind study on Dyspareunia.

New You Health and Wellness is part of a national multisite research study for women who are suffering from painful intercourse get relief. Dyspareunia (DIS PAR UNIA) or painful intercourse is an issue that according to the research published by the National Institute of Health effects anywhere from 10-30% of women at sometime in their lives. This can be detrimental to their relationships but also women’s general well being. It’s often not talked about or ignored as normal with aging. Solutions range from creams to hormones, injections or even pills. This new research study looks at how advanced technology, Softwave therapy, and pelvic health physical therapy can help women suffering from this issue.

