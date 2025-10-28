Fine Jewelry and Collectible Currency at This Wisconsin Business

Yianni Roupas and Costa Roupas from Costa’s Fine Jewelry and Coins join us on The Morning Blend to discuss jewelry, coins, bullion, and currency offered at the business.

The new services became available after the acquisition of Dan’s &L Jewelry, with specialization in custom jewelry creation, professional jewelry repairs, and the buying and selling of bullion, numismatic coins, and currency. The store also exclusively carries natural diamonds and gemstones, and has 60 years of combined expertise with two on-staff gemologists at its location.

Costa's Fine Jewelry and Coins is hosting a Grand Opening Giveaway, with prizes valued up to $10,000.

The new location is at 2450 Grandview Blvd. in Waukesha. For more information, visit Costa's Fine Jewelry and Coins

