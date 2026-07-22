Finding the Right Senior Living Option for Your Loved One

Choosing the right senior living community can feel overwhelming, but the Wisconsin Assisted Living Association (WALA) is helping families navigate the process with Where You Live Matters, a free, unbiased online resource.

WALA President and CEO Mike Pochowski says the website allows users to search for independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities throughout Wisconsin without the influence of paid referrals. Unlike referral agencies, communities do not pay to be featured, giving families access to objective information as they compare care options.

In addition to its searchable community directory, Where You Live Matters offers educational resources on senior living, caregiving, and navigating costs, helping families make informed decisions with confidence. To learn more or begin your search, visit WhereYouLiveMatters.org.