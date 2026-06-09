Finding Relief from Diabetic Nerve Pain

Millions of Americans living with diabetes experience nerve pain, tingling, numbness, and discomfort that can significantly impact their quality of life. Dr. Evan Norum, founder of Advantage Neuropathy and board-certified in neuropathy, joins us to discuss diabetic nerve pain, how it relates to peripheral neuropathy, and the treatment options available for those seeking relief.

Learn about the causes and symptoms of diabetic nerve pain, the latest FDA-cleared treatment approaches, and whether nerve damage can be improved or even reversed. Dr. Norum will also explain how Advantage Neuropathy's personalized treatment programs are helping patients reduce pain, improve function, and get back to doing the things they love.

If you or someone you know is struggling with diabetic nerve pain, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

For more information, visit AdvantageNeuropathy.com

