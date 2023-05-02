Finding Purpose And Joy In Life As A Senior

Regardless of age, experiencing connections, love, joy and hope has it's benefits and Sherri is here today to expound on what that means for seniors. For 25 years, Comfort Keepers have provided moments of joy big or small every day. They have helped with meal preparation and cooking, conversation and companionship, transportation, running errands, helping with personal care and more! With this being Older Americans Month, Sherri explains how seniors can thrive by trying fun activities like gardening, getting outdoors, biking or having a tea party/pinic!

If you or someone you know is looking for Comfort Keepers in the area, visitComfort Keepers or follow them on Instagram to connect with them online.