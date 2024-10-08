Find Your New Best Friend and Take Them Home That Same Day!

No need to stop by the shelter to find your new best friend! The Humane Animal Welfare Society is participating in the #SubaruLovesPets national shelter pet adoption campaign with a special same-day adoption event on October 12th at Wilde Subaru, Waukesha.

Joins HAWS' Mobile Adoption team at Wilde Subaru on Saturday, October 12th from 11-2! Meet adoptable pets right at the dealership and take one home with you that day. Special "swag" will be available for adopters, and all adopters will go home with an array of goodies!

view all of HAWS' adoptable pets at Adoptable Pets – HAWS (hawspets.org)

Fill out your application online and learn more at Adopt – HAWS (hawspets.org)