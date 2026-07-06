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Find Relief from Low Back Pain with Spinal Traction Treatment

Strive Integrative Health
Find Relief from Low Back Pain with Spinal Traction Treatment
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Strive Integrative Health is helping patients find relief from low back pain, herniated discs, sciatica, low back sprains, strains, and more with Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment.

Dr. Jonathan Stevenson, DC, will explain how spinal traction works, what conditions it may help treat, and what makes the Back-On-Trac unit different from other traction devices. This treatment is designed to gently stretch and decompress the spine, helping support mobility, comfort, and overall wellness. For a limited time, Strive Integrative Health is offering a special $49 package, regularly $249, which includes a Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, a free vibration session, and a free consultation.

Call (262) 649-7876 to book your appointment and take the first step toward relief.

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