Find Relief from Low Back Pain with Spinal Traction Treatment

Strive Integrative Health is helping patients find relief from low back pain, herniated discs, sciatica, low back sprains, strains, and more with Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment.

Dr. Jonathan Stevenson, DC, will explain how spinal traction works, what conditions it may help treat, and what makes the Back-On-Trac unit different from other traction devices. This treatment is designed to gently stretch and decompress the spine, helping support mobility, comfort, and overall wellness. For a limited time, Strive Integrative Health is offering a special $49 package, regularly $249, which includes a Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment, a free vibration session, and a free consultation.

Call (262) 649-7876 to book your appointment and take the first step toward relief.