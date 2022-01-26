Watch
Find Out If You Have A Secret Admirer!

with relationship expert Dr. Carmen Harra
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 11:27:26-05

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and maybe you think someone is romantically into you, but you can’t tell for sure. What are the subtle signs to look for that might give you some hints as to who your secret crush is? Dr. Carmen Harra is a relationship expert and author of the book “Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes.”
Dr. Harra joins us to share six signs that might indicate if someone is interested in you.

“Committed: Finding Love and Loyalty Through the Seven Archetypes” is available on Amazon.com

To learn more from Dr. Harra, head over to carmenharra.com

