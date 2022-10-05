Find a Trusted Medicare Agent

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from, they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email tom@sovereignselectins.com for more information.

Sovereign Select is hosting educational events the last Friday of each month at 10am in their office. 1339 W Mequon Rd, Mequon, WI:

- Friday 10/28 at 10am

- Friday 11/28 at 10am

- Friday 12/16 at 10am

Register at www.theroadtomedicare.com or call 262-641-4111

