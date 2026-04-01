Fifth Annual Doggy Day at Deer District

Doggy Day is back for its fifth annual celebration, bringing Wisconsin dog lovers together for a fun-filled day of food, beverages, local shopping, and activities, all in support of local pups in need. The event benefits Winston’s Wishes, helping to continue the mission inspired by Winston himself, the pup who started it all. Jake Schneider, founder of Winston’s Wishes, talks about how you can show your support for dogs looking for homes.

Doggy Day returns to Deer District on Saturday, April 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mark your calendars for Doggy Day at Deer District and RSVP on the Facebook event to make sure you don’t miss any of the Doggy Day updates!

For more information, visit winstonswishes.org.